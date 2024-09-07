Nuggets, Jamal Murray agree to 4-year, $208M extension

Denver Nuggets point guard Jamal Murray agreed to a four-year, $208 million maximum contract extension, his representation told ESPN on Saturday.

The extension will begin in the 2025-26 season and keep Murray with the Nuggets through the 2028-29 campaign.

Murray, 27, matched a career-high average of 21.2 points while setting personal bests in assists (6.5) and 3-point percentage (42.5) in 59 games (all starts) last season.

The franchise's all-time leader in 3-pointers, Murray has averaged 17.5 points, 4.5 assists and 3.0 rebounds in 469 career games (395 starts) with the Nuggets. He was selected by Denver with the seventh overall pick of the 2016 NBA Draft.







