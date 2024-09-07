 Contact Us
News Sports Musiala spurs Germany to complete 5-0 demolition of Hungary in Nations League

Musiala spurs Germany to complete 5-0 demolition of Hungary in Nations League

Jamal Musiala had a gala evening as Germany started life after the home Euro 2024 with a 5-0 win against Hungary in the Nations League on Saturday in Dusseldorf. The Bayern Munich midfielder scored a goal himself and assisted Niclas Füllkrug, Florian Wirtz and Aleksandar Pavlovic's first goal for the national team. Kai Havertz completed the victory from the spot.

Reuters SPORTS
Published September 07,2024
Subscribe
MUSIALA SPURS GERMANY TO COMPLETE 5-0 DEMOLITION OF HUNGARY IN NATIONS LEAGUE

Germany's Jamal Musiala scored once and set up three more goals as they crushed visitors Hungary 5-0 on Saturday in a winning start to the Nations League competition.

The hosts took the lead in their Group A3 encounter with Niclas Fuellkrug's tap-in from midfielder Musiala assist following a good passing combination in the 27th minute. With Hungary pushing for an equaliser, Musiala struck on the break in the 58th, completing a quick counter-attack from a visitors' corner.

Florian Wirtz then drilled in their third after a one-two with Musiala in the 66th before Havertz hit the woodwork once more. Man-of-the-match Musiala then sent through Aleksandar Pavlovic in the 77th to slot in and Havertz also got onto the scoresheet with an 81st minute penalty.