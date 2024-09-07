Musiala spurs Germany to complete 5-0 demolition of Hungary in Nations League

Germany's Jamal Musiala scored once and set up three more goals as they crushed visitors Hungary 5-0 on Saturday in a winning start to the Nations League competition.



The hosts took the lead in their Group A3 encounter with Niclas Fuellkrug's tap-in from midfielder Musiala assist following a good passing combination in the 27th minute. With Hungary pushing for an equaliser, Musiala struck on the break in the 58th, completing a quick counter-attack from a visitors' corner.

Florian Wirtz then drilled in their third after a one-two with Musiala in the 66th before Havertz hit the woodwork once more. Man-of-the-match Musiala then sent through Aleksandar Pavlovic in the 77th to slot in and Havertz also got onto the scoresheet with an 81st minute penalty.









