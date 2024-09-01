Isak hands Newcastle 2-1 victory over wasteful Tottenham

Alexander Isak scored the winner for Newcastle United with a simple tap-in as they weathered a storm from visiting Tottenham Hotspur to secure a 2-1 Premier League win in an entertaining game at St James' Park on Sunday.

Harvey Barnes' first-half opener for Newcastle was cancelled out by a Dan Burn own goal after the break as Spurs dominated the chances in the second period but spurned numerous openings and were beaten by a lightning-quick break from the hosts.

Joelinton's defence-splitting pass was perfect for Jacob Murphy who, after drawing out keeper Guglielmo Vicario, laid the ball on a plate for Isak to secure the three points for manager Eddie Howe's side, who remain unbeaten at home since January.

Adding to Newcastle's delight, their Italian midfielder Sandro Tonali made his first league appearance since being handed a 10-month ban for a breach of betting rules and received a rapturous reception from the home supporters.









