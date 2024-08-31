Haaland’s eighth Premier League hat-trick fires City to West Ham win

Manchester City maintained their 100% start to the season as Erling Haaland's eighth Premier League hat-trick saw the defending champions beat West Ham 3-1 at the London Stadium on Saturday.Oasis star and City fan Noel Gallagher looked on as Haaland made it back-to-back trebles and seven goals in just three matches this term.Haaland opened the scoring before a Ruben Dias own goal levelled things up, but two further goals from the prolific Norwegian striker saw City pull away.Earlier, Everton were stunned by Bournemouth's extraordinary late show at Goodison Park on Saturday as the Toffees slipped to their third Premier League defeat from their opening three matches.Luis Sinisterra scored in the sixth minute of stoppage time after Bournemouth had trailed 2-0 with just three minutes of normal time remaining before producing a stunning turnaround to clinch a 3-2 win and increase the pressure on Everton boss Sean Dyche.The hosts looked to be cruising after second-half goals from Michael Keane and Dominic Calvert-Lewin rewarded some fine attacking play but it all unravelled at the death.Antoine Semenyo's 87th-minute tap-in was only Bournemouth's second shot on target but Lewis Cook then headed them level before Sinisterra headed home Justin Kluivert's cross.Everton have now conceded 10 Premier League goals in their opening three matches, with their latest setback following losses to Brighton and Tottenham.England star Declan Rice was shown the first red card of his career as Arsenal dropped points in a 1-1 home draw against Brighton & Hove Albion.Rice was dismissed in the 49th minute by referee Chris Kavanagh after a subtle kick away of the ball from a Brighton free-kick resulted in a second yellow card.The Gunners, who signed Raheem Sterling on a season-long loan during a dramatic transfer deadline day, were ahead through a Kai Havertz lob in the 38th minute.Brighton took control following Rice's red card and levelled through Joao Pedro with 58 minutes played but, despite further chances, they failed to find a winner in north London."A very emotional afternoon. The referee makes a decision that changes the course of the game," Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said."And still like this with 10 men, the team reacts unbelievably well, the stadium reacts unbelievably well and probably we should have won the game."Amadou Onana and substitute Jhon Duran were on target as Aston Villa returned to winning ways with a 2-1 win at Leicester.Ollie Watkins was twice denied by Leicester goalkeeper Mads Hermansen but Onana rounded off a well-worked move from a dangerous free-kick to give the visitors a half-time advantage.Jamie Vardy had a goal ruled out after the ball hit the referee in the build-up but Duran climbed off the bench to double Villa's advantage before deadline-day signing Facundo Buonanotte's effort proved to be just a consolation.Premier League newcomers Ipswich picked up their first point of the season following a 1-1 draw with Fulham at Portman Road.Kieran McKenna's men had been handed a tough return to the top flight and fell to successive defeats against Manchester City and Liverpool but a long-range effort from Liam Delap gave them their first home goal of the campaign.Adama Traore levelled proceedings before half time, though, and both sides were unable to break the deadlock after the interval.Aaron Ramsdale's Southampton debut was spoiled after Bryan Mbeumo's double and Yoane Wissa secured a 3-1 victory for Brentford at the GTech Community Stadium.Ivan Toney, whose departure to Saudi side Al-Ahli was announced in the early hours of Saturday morning, watched from the stands to see how his former side would get on without him.Jean-Ricner Bellegarde's first-half thunderbolt, meanwhile, earned Wolverhampton Wanderers their first point of the season in an entertaining 1-1 draw at Nottingham Forest.French midfielder Bellegarde scored his first goal in over eight months, two minutes after Chris Wood has headed Forest into an early lead.