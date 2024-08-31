Fenerbahce sign Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat

Fenerbahce signed Moroccan midfielder Sofyan Amrabat on loan from Italy's Fiorentina on Saturday, the Istanbul club said.

In a statement, Fenerbahce welcomed Amrabat and said that they got the 28-year-old defensive midfielder on loan with a buying option from Fiorentina.

The Italian club thanked him on X for his professionalism and service.

Dutch-born Amrabat has played for many clubs including Feyenoord Rotterdam and Utrecht in the Netherlands, Belgium's Club Brugge, Italian clubs Hellas Verona and Fiorentina, as well as English Premier League's Manchester United.

Last season Amrabat was a Manchester United midfielder to play in 30 matches in all competitions, and won the English FA Cup in May.

Amrabat piled up 57 international caps for Morocco to have played at the 2018 and 2022 FIFA World Cup tournaments.

Sofyan is the younger brother of Nordin Amrabat, who played for Fenerbahce's archrivals Galatasaray as a winger for one and half season in 2012-2014.

Most of the European leagues such as England, Spain, Italy, France and Germany closed their transfer window on Friday, Aug. 30. However Turkish clubs can buy players until Sept. 13.