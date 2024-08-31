Napoli fight back for late win over 10-man Parma

Napoli's Romelu Lukaku and Andre Zambo Anguissa scored in stoppage time to snatch a 2-1 comeback win over promoted Parma in Serie A on Saturday.

Feisty Parma, who beat Milan last week, were on their way to their second surprise win thanks to a 19th-minute penalty from Ange-Yoan Bonny.

The momentum changed, however, when Parma keeper Zion Suzuki was shown a second yellow card for a foul on David Neres, causing defender Enrico Del Prato to take over in goal with no further substitutions available.

New signing Lukaku equalised in the second minute of added time with a low shot from 12 yards before Zambo Anguissa's header sealed the win in front of an ecstatic home crowd.







