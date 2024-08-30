Trabzonspor eliminated from UEFA Conference League after losing to St. Gallen

St. Gallen beat Trabzonspor to qualify for the UEFA Conference League phase stage on Thursday.

St. Gallen scored the opening with Isaac Schmidt in the 31th minute while Enis Destan leveled the game in the 52nd minute at Şenol Güneş Sports Complex.

Extra time ended in a draw and the playoff match went to penalties.

Stefano Denswil, Mahmoud Trezeguet, Borna Barisic, and Denis Dragus converted their kicks for Trabzonspor but Stefan Savic's shot hit the crossbar.

Jovan Milosevic, Albert Vallci, Moustapha Cisse, Bastien Toma, and Stephan Ambrosius converted all their kicks for St. Gallen.

The penalties ended with a 5-4 score in favor of the Swiss side.