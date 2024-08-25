News Sports Norris recovers from awful start to beat Verstappen at Dutch GP

McLaren's Lando Norris dominated the Dutch Grand Prix on Sunday with home favourite Max Verstappen a distant second. Red Bull's triple world champion sped past pole-sitter Norris at lights out but the Briton regained the lead on lap 18 to power clear for his second career win.

DPA SPORTS Published August 25,2024

Lando Norris of McLaren recovered from an awful start to beat home favourite Max Verstappen of Red Bull and win the Formula One Dutch Grand Prix on Sunday.



Polesitter Norris had a very slow reaction after the lights were out and three-time defending world champion Verstappen took the lead before even reaching Turn 1.



But from lap 14, the Dutchman, who was aiming to claim a fourth consecutive victory at his home race, started complaining that he was having trouble to make the turns.



Norris closed the gap and eventually made a move to take the lead in lap 18 and retained it after the first round of pitstops.



Verstappen had to settle for second in his 200th F1 Grand Prix, extending his winless run to five consecutive races. Charles Leclerc of Ferrari completed the podium in third.



For Norris, it was his second win of the season and of his career, the first one coming at the Miami Grand Prix in May.











