Promoted Parma stun Milan with 2-1 win

Promoted Parma pulled off a shock 2-1 victory over AC Milan in Serie A on Saturday, extending manager Paulo Fonseca's wait for his first win as coach of the visiting side.

Parma stunned Milan with an early opener through Dennis Man who struck with his first touch after 83 seconds.

Christian Pulisic equalised for Milan in the 66th minute, after Rafael Leao fed a low pass into the path of the American midfielder who finished from close range, but substitute Matteo Cancellieri restored Parma's lead 11 minutes later.

Milan, who scored two last-gasp goals to secure a 2-2 draw in their season opener last weekend, are 16th on one point in the standings.









