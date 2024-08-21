Paris takes centre stage again as start of Paralympic Games closes in

Precisely 17 days since bidding adieu to the Olympics, Paris will be back in the spotlight as its maiden Paralympic Games takes flight at Place de la Concorde.



An estimated 65,000 spectators are expected on the evening of August 28 when up to 4,400 medal hopefuls parade along the Champs-Elysees to the French capital's largest public square.



The bold decision to ditch the traditional stadium setting in favour of staging an ambitious opening ceremony on the north bank of the river Seine is designed to put disability and inclusivity at the heart of society.



Organisers will no doubt hope the extravaganza is not followed by any unplanned breaks with convention on the back of the many Covid-enforced challenges of Tokyo 2020.



Face masks, empty stands and daily saliva tests were de rigueur at the strangest Games in living memory, paving the way for tales of history, record-breaking triumphs and tears to finally take centre stage 12 months later than planned.



This time around, after a spectacular start at a site synonymous with the demise of Louis XVI and Marie Antoinette, athletes will bid to execute finely-tuned plans in more normal circumstances.



A total of 549 medals are up for grabs across 22 sports as 11 days of action illuminate the City of Light.



France's only previous hosting of Paralympic competition came in 1992.





