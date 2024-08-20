Tennis player Aryna Sabalenka defeats Pegula in Cincinnati Open Final

Aryna Sabalenka wrapped up her U.S. Open preparations with a convincing 6-3, 7-5 victory over Jessica Pegula in the Cincinnati Open final.

Sabalenka, the new world No. 2, had a near-perfect week, not dropping a set and clinching her first title since defending her Australian Open crown in January.

Facing world No. 6 Pegula, who was on a nine-match winning streak following her Canadian Open victory, Sabalenka overcame a strong opponent to prevent Pegula from becoming the first woman since 1973 to win both tournaments in the same season.

"I'm playing great tennis," Sabalenka said.

"I'm not at my best yet, but I'm getting there. With each match, I feel better and hope to reach an even higher level at the US Open."