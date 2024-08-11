US EDGE FRANCE TO WIN FINAL PARIS GAMES GOLD IN WOMENS BASKETBALL

News Sports US edge France to win final Paris Games gold in women's basketball

The United States held off France 67-66 to win an unprecedented eight successive women's Olympic basketball gold on Sunday and extend their run of victories at the tournament to 61 games.

It was the 61st match win in a row for the American team who got their eighth straight gold for an Olympic team event record.



But it was a tight affair as the US had to rally from 10 points down in the third quarter. France almost leveled at the buzzer to force overtime, but Gabby Williams had stepped just inside the three-point line.



A'ja Wilson led the way with 21 points for the US team which last lost a match in the 1992 semi-finals against the Commonwealth of Independent States.



The victory saw the US top the final Paris medal table with a 40-44-42 haul, edging China who had 40-27-24.











