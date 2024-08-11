TEAM USA WIN OLYMPIC MENS BASKETBALL GOLD, BEATING FRANCE 98-87

Team USA won Olympic men's basketball gold Saturday with a 98-87 win against hosts France.

Stephen Curry scored a team-high 24 points at Bercy Arena, while Lebron James posted a double-double with 14 points and 10 assists.

Devin Booker and Kevin Durant each added 15 points.

Despite Victor Wembanyama's 26 points and seven boards, to go along with Guerschon Yabusele's 20 points, the French national team could not avoid the loss.

Team USA have now won five straight gold medals -- 2008, 2012, 2016, 2020, and 2024 -- and eight of the last nine Olympic tournaments, picking up their 17th overall gold.

Since 1992, when the Olympics first allowed professional players to participate, the US has claimed gold in all the Games except in 2004, when they settled for bronze after losing to Argentina, which managed to capture gold and its first Olympic medal in basketball after defeating Italy 84-69.

France brought home silver in Paris for a second-straight Olympics as they lost the Tokyo 2020 final to the US by 87-82.

- SERBIA WIN BRONZE

Earlier, Serbia upset world champions Germany 93-83 to claim a third Olympic medal at the same venue in Paris.

After finishing second in Atlanta in 1996 and Rio 2016, the Serbian squad won bronze behind a triple-double from three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic, who scored 19 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists.

Franz Wagner was the high scorer for Germany with 18 points and nine boards.















