FIBA aims to give fans and players a top level experience in Los Angeles

The head of world basketball's governing body said on Sunday the sport is looking forward to giving fans and players a major experience at the Los Angeles Games in 2028 at the Intuit Dome, the new stadium of the Los Angeles Clippers where the Olympic basketball will be held.

"The strategy of the IOC of assigning early the (next) two Olympics gives not only predictability to us but confidence to have very good conditions for athletes," said International Basketball Federation (FIBA) General Secretary Andreas Zagklis.

"We are going back to the country that invented our game, to 'basketball city', and we want to provide a fantastic experience for our athletes. That is our big vision.

"I've seen the Arena and it has been designed for the experience of the fans and top-level experience for our players."

After a successful run in Paris and Lille, Zagklis said the fan base has increased for both men's and women's basketball, partly after two stellar finals featuring host nation France against the United States.

Zagklis attributed this to the programs the Federation has implemented as well as the world cups, with the next for women's to be played in Berlin in 2026 and the men's in Doha in 2027.

"The national teams competitions including the Olympics are the ones that attract the new fans... The world cups are providing that necessary platform.

"We are using these major events as the magnet and driver to invest in development into our federations. We will go to LA with a fantastic platform and roster of teams," he added.









