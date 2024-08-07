US TO FACE BRAZIL IN PARIS 2024 OLYMPICS WOMENS FOOTBALL FINAL

US to face Brazil in Paris 2024 Olympics women's football final

The US and Brazil advanced to the women's football final at the Paris 2024 Olympics after beating their opponents Tuesday.

Playing at Lyon Stadium, Sophia Smith scored a close-range finish against Germany in the 95th minute to lead the US to the final.

With this result, the US women's team reached their first Olympic final in 12 years.

In another semifinal clash, Brazil sealed the women's final with a 4-2 win over Spain at Marseille Stadium.

Spain's Irene Paredes scored an own goal in the sixth minute and Gabi Portilho doubled the lead in the 45th minute while Adriana made the score 3-0 in the 72nd minute.

Spain found an own goal from Brazil's Duda Sampaio in the 85th minute, but Brazil netted a stoppage-time goal by Kerolin.

Salma Paralluelo scored a late goal for Spain, but her effort was not enough to win the semifinal.

The United States will face Brazil at the Parc des Princes on Saturday.














