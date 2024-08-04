US BEAT GERMANY 87-68 IN OLYMPIC WOMENS BASKETBALL

Themaintained their winning ways in women's Olympic basketball in their bid for an eighth straight gold with an 87-68 success over Germany in their final group match on Sunday.The US team struggled only in the first quarter in the duel of unbeaten teams when they trailed 15-6 and then 19-16 at the end of it.The match was effectively settled at half-time when the US led 41-29.Jackie Young paced the US with 19 points off the bench, while WNBA player Satou Sabally topped debutants Germany's scoring with 15 points."We knew there'd be real opportunities to learn about ourselves prior to medal rounds. And that's probably the single most valuable thing that could come from pool play. We were very fortunate that we got those lessons," US coach Cheryl Reeve said.Looking at the squad's depth, she added: "I can't say enough. We're not the USA, the dynasty, without it. I think it's what defines the dynasty, the depth of talent that the USA has."Germany's Sablly said: "We were never afraid of them. I think there's mutual respect. Obviously there's a whole All-Star team, so us just coming out and doing our own game is all we can do."I think we deserved to advance to the quarterfinals. I'm just super happy that German basketball is at the place where no one really thought we would come this far. It's just great that we succeeded in our beliefs."The US topped Group C into Wednesday's quarter-finals ahead of the Germans who are also through along with Euroipean champions Belgium.Spain and Serbia qualified from Group A, and Australia and France from Group B after Australia won their duel 79-72. Nigeria won the other game 79-70 against Canada to also reach the last eight as the first Africa team.