Roma sign striker Ukrainian striker Artem Dovbyk from Girona

According to statements released on Friday, AS Roma has acquired Ukrainian forward Artem Dovbyk from Girona, the surprise team of last season's LaLiga. In 36 games, the 27-year-old notched 24 goals and made eight assists, aiding his club in their third-place finish and strong contention for the title throughout the season.

Reuters SPORTS
Published August 02,2024
AS Roma have signed Ukrainian striker Artem Dovbyk from last season's LaLiga surprise packages Girona, the Serie A club said on Friday.

The 27-year-old scored 24 goals and contributed eight assists in 36 matches last season for the Catalonian club who finished third after being title contenders for most of the campaign.

The details of the transfer were not disclosed, but Italian media reported the capital club will pay about 38 million euros ($41.48 million) for Dovbyk.

Manager Daniele De Rossi had been looking for more attacking options for next season after Belgian Romelu Lukaku returned to Chelsea following a loan spell.

Roma signed Argentine winger Matias Soule on Tuesday.