Israel releases Iman Sheikh Ekrima Sabri, deports him from Al-Aqsa Mosque

Al-Aqsa Mosque preacher Sheikh Ekrima Sabri was released by Israeli authorities on Friday after being detained for several hours and ordered to be deported from the mosque.

His lawyer Khaled Zabarka told Anadolu that the Israeli authorities released Sheikh Ekrima and ordered his deportation from the mosque until Aug. 8, with a possibility to extend his deportation for six months.

Earlier on Friday, Sheikh Ekrima Sabri was arrested early Israeli police for mourning and eulogizing slain Hamas political chief Ismail Haniyeh.

Haniyeh was assassinated on Wednesday in Tehran, Iran's capital. While Hamas and Iran blamed Israel for the killing, Tel Aviv has not confirmed or denied its responsibility.

One of Sabri's relatives told Anadolu that Israeli police stormed into his house in occupied East Jerusalem and arrested him.

Following the Friday prayer at Al-Aqsa Mosque, Sabri led a funeral prayer in absentia for Haniyeh.

"The people of Jerusalem and the environs of Jerusalem from the pulpit of the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque mourn the martyr Ismail Haniyeh," he said while giving a sermon.

The 85-year-old preacher had previously been detained by Israeli forces and was barred from entering the Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem for months.

Sabri is a staunch critic of the decades-long Israeli occupation of the Palestinian territories. He had previously held the position of mufti of Jerusalem and the Palestinian territories from 1994 to 2006.







