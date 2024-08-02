Arson attack on pro-Palestinian protest camp in Munich

In a pre-dawn attack on a pro-Palestinian protest camp near Ludwig Maximilians University in the southern city of Munich, a man set fire to display cards, posters, and flags on Friday.

The fire caused several hundred euros in damage but injured no one, according to local police.

The suspect is accused of dousing several displays, posters, and flags in front of the pro-Palestinian camp with gasoline and setting them on fire.

Flash fires broke out, but did not spread to the tents and pavilions set up in downtown Munich.

A short time later, officers apprehended a suspect who was fleeing the scene. However, he was later released.

The camp was set up near the university in May to protest Israel's bombardment of Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, which is still ongoing, with total casualties in the besieged coastal enclave nearing 39,500.

German universities have been the scene of major protests since the start of Israel's brutal war in Gaza on Oct. 7.

A video purportedly showing the incident circulated on social media. It shows a man spreading a liquid and then lighting a fire. Flames quickly spread throughout the surrounding area.

The Attorney General's Office has launched an investigation into the attack on the pro-Palestinian camp, on lines that the 26-year-old suspect had a "Muslim-phobic motivation," investigators said. The man is accused of causing property damage by setting fire.