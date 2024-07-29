Novak Djokovic beats his longtime rival Rafael Nadal at Paris 2024 Olympics

Serbia's Novak Djokovic (L) and Spain's Rafael Nadal (R) speak ahead of their men's singles second round tennis match on Court Philippe-Chatrier at the Roland-Garros Stadium at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, in Paris on July 29, 2024. (AFP Photo)

Serbian tennis superstar Novak Djokovic won against his longtime rival Rafael Nadal from Spain to proceed at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games on Monday.

In men's singles second round held at Paris' Court Philippe-Chatrier, Djokovic beat Nadal 6-1, 6-4 to reach the next stage; the third round.

In their 60th all-time meeting, Djokovic dominated the first set 6-1, and he was a 4-0 lead in the second set but Nadal fought hard to make it 4-4.

The Serbian athlete booked his place at the next round at the Paris 2024 after Nadal's unforced errors and an ace, 6-4.

Djokovic, a 24-time Grand Slam champion and an Olympic bronze medalist in 2008, will play against either Germany's Dominik Koepfer or Italy's Matteo Arnaldi.

Meanwhile in women's singles, Polish top seed Iga Swiatek beat France's Diane Parry 6-1, 6-1 in a Monday tennis match at Court Philippe-Chatrier.

In the third round, Swiatek will face China's Xiyu Wang.

The women's singles gold medal match will be played on Aug. 3. Meanwhile the men's singles champion will be named on Aug. 4.

The Paris 2024 Olympics will go through Aug. 11.