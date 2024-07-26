French athlete to swap hijab for cap to avoid ban from Olympics opening ceremony

France's Sounkamba Sylla, Shana Grebo, Amandine Brossier and Sokhna Lacoste pose after finishing the women's 4x400 metres final in fifth place at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon, U.S., July 24, 2022. (REUTERS File Photo)

French sprinter Sounkamba Sylla will be allowed to take part in the opening ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympics on Friday by wearing a cap to cover her hair after being barred from attending because of her hijab, or Muslim headscarf.

Sylla, who will compete in the 4x400 meters relay, announced Sunday on her Instagram account that she will not be allowed to attend the opening ceremony because of her hijab.

"You are selected for the Olympic Games, organized in your country, but you can't take part in the opening ceremony because you wear a scarf on your head," she said.

But following a backlash from some athletes and social media users, French Sports Minister Amelie Oudea-Castera said in an interview with CNN's Christiane Amanpour that "the issue is solved."

Oudea-Castera said it had been explained to Sylla that the relevant rule exists based on the French Constitution and that she would not be allowed to wear religious or political garb or articles.

"That's the law, and we need to obey the law, and she understands perfectly that when you're an athlete representing your country, you need to be exemplary.

"So what we discussed with her is the fact that she can wear something, but not something that can be assimilated to a religious symbol," she added.

The Paris 2024 Olympic Games, which will continue until Aug. 11, will officially start Friday with an exceptional opening ceremony across the River Seine.






















