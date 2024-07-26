Czech Republic says ‘some form’ of Palestinian state through negotiations essential to peace

The Czech Republic, which is considered to be one of Israel's staunch allies in Europe, has thrown its weight behind the establishment of "some form" of independent Palestinian state essential to peace in the Middle East through negotiations involving all parties of the region, reported Bloomberg.

Czech President Petr Pavl said: "Statehood for the Palestinians should be an outcome of negotiations to end the war in Gaza, as only a two-state solution can bring peace and security guarantees."

President Pavl also maintained that barring Hamas, all parties of the region should come on table to negotiate the end of the conflict in the Middle East. "Negotiating the issue of Palestinian statehood would stabilize the region," he said. "The Palestinian question is fueling the flames of problems in the Near and Middle East."

The Czech president said that he appealed to the Israeli officials to end their military operations in Gaza and open more corridors for the delivery of humanitarian aid for the people under the crisis.

However, the Czech president sided with Israel on the recent recognition of the Palestinian state by Ireland, Norway and Spain by calling it a mere "political gesture" without taking into account reality or practical benefits, and sees negotiations as more "rational."

The Czech Republic was one of 14 countries that voted against a UN General Assembly resolution calling for a cease-fire after Israel's onslaught on the Gaza Strip began.

Israel, flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire, has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza since an Oct. 7 attack by Hamas.

Nearly 39,200 Palestinians have been killed, mostly women and children, and over 90,400 injured, according to local health authorities.

Over nine months into the Israeli onslaught, vast tracts of Gaza lie in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water, and medicine.

Israel is accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, which ordered it to immediately halt its military operation in the southern city of Rafah, where more than 1 million Palestinians had sought refuge from the war before it was invaded on May 6.