Jordanian, U.S. leaders discuss 'dangerous developments' in Gaza

Jordanian King Abdullah II and U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday discussed "the dangerous developments" in the ongoing Israeli war on the Gaza Strip.

According to a Jordanian royal court statement, the leaders also discussed "efforts to reach an immediate and lasting cease-fire, as well as end to the humanitarian crisis in the Strip."

King Abdullah II "stressed the need to end the war on Gaza immediately and ensure the flow of sufficient aid through all crossings, while guaranteeing its delivery to civilians across the Strip without delay or hindrance."

They also touched on the situation in the occupied West Bank and the support to the Palestinian Authority there.

The Jordanian monarch called "for ending all unilateral measures and extremist settler attacks against the Palestinians in the West Bank, as well as violations of Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem," according to the statement.

Tensions have been running high across the occupied West Bank amid a deadly Israeli offensive that killed over 39,100 people in the Gaza Strip since Oct. 7, 2023.

Nearly 590 Palestinians have since been killed and nearly 5,400 others injured by Israeli army fire in the occupied West Bank, according to the Health Ministry.

The International Court of Justice (ICJ), in an advisory opinion on July 19, declared Israel's decades-long occupation of Palestinian land "unlawful" and should be brought to an end "as rapidly as possible."





















