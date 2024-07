Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg has joined Olympique Marseille, the French club announced on Tuesday.

The 28-year-old has joined on loan with an option to buy, the statement added.

The former Bayern Munich player, who joined Tottenham from Southampton in 2020, helped the German club secure the 2014 FIFA Club World Cup and four German Bundesliga titles.

The Denmark international has netted 10 goals in 81 appearances for the national team.