Palestinian control of Gaza ‘won’t happen,’ Israel says after Beijing talks

Israel on Tuesday slammed an agreement between Palestinian factions aimed at maintaining control over the Gaza Strip following Israel's ongoing war.

Palestinian groups, including rival Hamas and Fatah movement, agreed in Beijing, China, on Monday to end their divisions and form an interim unity government aimed at maintaining Palestinian control over Gaza.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi confirmed that the Palestinian factions have pledged to end divisions during their reconciliatory talks in Beijing.

But Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz said Tel Aviv will not allow a joint control of Gaza by Hamas and Fatah.

"In reality, this won't happen because Hamas's rule will be crushed," Katz said in a statement on X.

"(Palestinian President Mahmoud) Abbas will be watching Gaza from afar. Israel's security will remain solely in Israel's hands," he added.

Abbas is the leader of Fatah group.

The Palestinian territories of the West Bank and Gaza Strip have been politically divided since June 2007 due to sharp disagreements between Fatah and Hamas.

Hamas seized control of the Gaza Strip in 2007, one year after winning the 2006 legislative elections, while Fatah has ruled over the West Bank.





