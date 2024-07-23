Hamas rejects 'fabricated video' threatening to attack Israeli athletes in Paris

The Palestinian movement Hamas on Tuesday evening denied links to any clip threatening attacks on Israeli athletes at the upcoming Paris Olympics, calling it a fake video circulated by Israeli security forces for nefarious purposes.

Hamas political bureau member Izzat al-Rishq said in a statement that Israeli security forces circulated a fake video depicting the Palestinian resistance group threatening attacks in Paris over Israel's participation in the upcoming international sporting event.

"This fabricated video is part of Israeli propaganda aimed at inciting against the Palestinian resistance," al-Rishq added.

He noted that "such attempts are designed to tarnish the image of the resistance and influence international public opinion against it."

The Hamas leader reiterated the movement's continuous calls for a boycott of Israel in all fields in response to the massacres and genocide carried out by Israeli forces against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.

Earlier this week, Israel sent around 88 athletes to the Olympics in the French capital, and their Olympic delegation includes the Israeli national football team.

The Paris Olympics 2024 will begin with an opening ceremony on the River Seine on Friday.

Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza since Oct. 7, 2023 attack by Hamas.

Over 39,000 Palestinians have since been killed, mostly women and children, and nearly 90,000 injured, according to local health authorities.







