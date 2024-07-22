TFF: Foreign player rule in Turkish Super Lig has changed

The Turkish Football Federation (TFF) has declared that clubs in the Trendyol Super Lig are permitted to include up to 14 foreign players in their A Team squads and up to 12 foreign players in their matchday squads.

The statement from the TFF included the following details:

"The Board of Directors of the Turkish Football Federation decided to make changes to Player Eligibility in Professional Leagues at its meeting today.

Accordingly, in the Trendyol Super Lig, the number of players in the A Team List has been increased from 26 to 28, allowing 14 players who are not eligible to play for the Turkish National Team to be included in the A Team List. The practice of allowing 12 of these players to be listed on the Matchday Roster will continue.

In the Trendyol 1. Lig, the number of players who are not eligible to play for the Turkish National Team and can be listed in the A Team List has been set at 8. From these players, no more than 6 can be on the field at the same time during a match. The eligibility rules for players in the TFF 2 and TFF 3 Leagues from the 2023-2024 season, with necessary age adjustments, will continue unchanged this season."























