Luka Modric has extended his contract with Real Madrid, the Spanish LaLiga powerhouse announced on Wednesday.

The veteran Croatian midfielder will stay with Los Merengues until June 30, 2025.

The 38-year-old, who joined Real Madrid from Tottenham Hotspur in 2012, bagged six UEFA Champions League, four FIFA Club World Cups, and four Spanish La Liga titles.

He won the 2018 Ballon d'Or and 2018 FIFA Best Men's Player awards during his time with the Spanish club.