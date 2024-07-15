Trump says he is heading to Milwaukee 'as scheduled' for Republican Party convention

Ex-US President Donald Trump said Sunday that he will depart for the Republican Party National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin "as scheduled" after an attempt on his life left him lightly injured, critically wounded two others, and killed a third person.

"Based on yesterday's terrible events, I was going to delay my trip to Wisconsin, and The Republican National Convention, by two days, but have just decided that I cannot allow a 'shooter,' or potential assassin, to force change to scheduling, or anything else," Trump said on his proprietary social media network, Truth Social.

"Therefore, I will be leaving for Milwaukee, as scheduled, at 3:30 P.M. TODAY. Thank you!" he added.

Law enforcement has identified the attempted assassin who opened fire Saturday at a Trump campaign rally as Thomas Matthew Crooks, a 20-year-old Pennsylvania man.

Crooks was fatally shot by a Secret Service agent after he opened fire from what the agency said was an elevated position outside of the Butler, Pennsylvania field where Trump was addressing his supporters ahead of November's national election. Authorities have yet to determine a motive for the shooting.

Biden said he instructed officials to ensure the ongoing probe into Saturday's shooting is "thorough and swift," and that investigators "have every resource they need to get this done." He further directed the Secret Service-the security detail for presidents, current and former-to provide Trump "with every resource capability and protective measure necessary to ensure his continued safety," and review security protocols for this week's Republican National Convention, where Trump is expected to be officially named as the party's presidential nominee.

The president said he further directed an investigation into the security efforts at Saturday's rally "to assess exactly what happened." The results of that probe will be shared publicly, Biden said.

Saturday's shooting lightly injured the former president, killed one spectator, and critically wounded two others. Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro identified the deceased rally attendee as Corey Comperatore, a former fire chief.

Shapiro said Comperatore "died a hero," as he was killed while diving to protect his family from the gunfire.

The president is expected to address the nation again on Sunday evening.