Israeli far-right minister Bezalel Smotrich calls for annexation of occupied West Bank

Israeli far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich has called on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to annex the occupied West Bank if the International Court of Justice (ICJ) declares the Jewish settlements in Palestinian territories as "illegal."

The ICJ is expected to announce its decision on the legal consequences of Israel's actions in the occupied Palestinian territories on Friday, July 19.

Speaking to reporters in the Israeli parliament, Smotrich urged Netanyahu to proceed with the annexation of the West Bank if the ICJ deems the Jewish settlements as illegal. He also expressed his intention to work towards expanding these illegal settlements and preventing the establishment of a Palestinian state.

Currently, 451,000 Israelis live in the occupied West Bank, and approximately 230,000 in East Jerusalem, occupying Palestinian lands. According to international law, these occupations in the West Bank and East Jerusalem are considered illegal.

Since October 7, 2023, 574 Palestinians have been killed in attacks by Israeli soldiers and settlers in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem.









