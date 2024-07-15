At least 12 killed in fresh Israeli airstrikes in Gaza Strip

At least 12 Palestinians were killed in fresh Israeli airstrikes in the Gaza Strip on Monday amid relentless attacks on the battered enclave, according to medical sources.

A fighter jet hit a residential apartment in Al-Tuffah neighborhood east of Gaza City, killing four and injuring several others, the sources said.

Three more people were killed in a drone strike in Shejaiya neighborhood east of Gaza City, the sources said.

Fatalities were also reported in an Israeli strike on a school in Rimal neighborhood west of Gaza City.

Three people, including a child, were also killed when an Israeli drone struck a house west of Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip, another medical source said.

Two people were also reported killed in Israeli shelling north of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip.

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire, Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza since an Oct. 7 attack by Hamas.

Nearly 38,700 Palestinians have since been killed, mostly women and children, and more than 89,000 injured, according to local health authorities.

Over nine months into the Israeli onslaught, vast tracts of Gaza lie in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water and medicine.

Israel is accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, whose latest ruling ordered it to immediately halt its military operation in the southern city of Rafah, where more than 1 million Palestinians had sought refuge from the war before it was invaded on May 6.







