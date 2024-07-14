News Sports Manchester United sign Netherlands striker Zirkzee from Bologna

Manchester United have confirmed the acquisition of Joshua Zirkzee from Bologna. The 23-year-old has committed to a five-year contract, with the possibility of extending for an additional 12 months. This move comes after United agreed to pay €42.5 million ($46.3 million), slightly surpassing Zirkzee's €40 million release clause.

The PA news agency understands the premium is due to United paying the fee over three years rather than in one instalment for a player who helped Bologna qualify for this season's Champions League.



And Zirkzee, part of the Netherlands squad who reached the Euro 2024 semi-finals, hopes he can have a similarly transformative effect at Old Trafford when he works under compatriot Erik ten Hag.



"I am a player who has always dedicated everything to winning; I'm ready for this next challenge, to go to another level in my career and win more trophies," the 23-year-old said.



"Having had discussions with the manager and the leaders of the club I know how exciting the future is going to be here and I cannot wait to play my part in achieving success for Manchester United.



"It is a privilege to join such an iconic club. I have to take a short break now after being with the national team, but I'll be coming back ready to make an impact straight away."











