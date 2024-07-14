 Contact Us
News Sports Spain strike late to beat England 2-1 and win Euro 2024

Spain strike late to beat England 2-1 and win Euro 2024

Spain struck late to win Euro 2024 with a 2-1 victory over England on Sunday in Berlin to capture the trophy for a record fourth time. Real Sociedad striker Mikel Oyarzabal turned home in the 86th minute after Nico Williams sent Spain ahead early in the second half but England substitute Cole Palmer pulled the Three Lions level.

Reuters SPORTS
Published July 15,2024
Subscribe
SPAIN STRIKE LATE TO BEAT ENGLAND 2-1 AND WIN EURO 2024

Spain substitute Mikel Oyarzabal slid in for an 86th-minute winner to earn his team a 2-1 Euro 2024 final victory over England on Sunday and a record fourth European crown.

Oyarzabal finished off a break for the winning goal as Spain were crowned champions, having won all seven games they played in the tournament

After an extremely cautious first half where Spain had more possession and their opponents got the only shot on target, it only took two minutes after the restart for the Spaniards to break the deadlock.

Teenager Lamine Yamal found space down the right and delivered an assist for fellow winger Nico Williams to slot before England, who fell behind for the fourth successive game in the tournament, levelled in the 73rd through substitute Cole Palmer.

Oyarzabal, however, denied them their first major international trophy for 58 years.