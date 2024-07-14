Turkish FM Fidan on Syria issue: Türkiye wants peace in region

Negotiations between Syria and Türkiye have been conducted at various levels in the past, and Ankara wants peace in the region, the Turkish foreign minister said on Sunday.

Hakan Fidan's remarks came during a joint news conference in Istanbul with his Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, who is visiting Türkiye.

Fidan added that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's call for peace in neighboring Syria is "important," urging that it be heeded.

He added that Ankara is not changing its stance on the Syrian opposition.

The remarks came in the wake of Erdoğan saying that Fidan and Turkish diplomats are working on a possible presidential meeting of Erdoğan and Syria's Bashar Assad, the first one in well over a decade.







