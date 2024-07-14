Turkish FM Fidan on Syria issue: Türkiye wants peace in region

 Contact Us
Turkish FM Hakan Fidan underlined that discussions between Syria and Türkiye have taken place at different levels previously, and Ankara is striving towards peace in the region. Fidan emphasized the significance of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's call for peace in Syria and urged that it be taken into consideration.

Published July 14,2024
Negotiations between Syria and Türkiye have been conducted at various levels in the past, and Ankara wants peace in the region, the Turkish foreign minister said on Sunday.

Hakan Fidan's remarks came during a joint news conference in Istanbul with his Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, who is visiting Türkiye.

Fidan added that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's call for peace in neighboring Syria is "important," urging that it be heeded.

He added that Ankara is not changing its stance on the Syrian opposition.

The remarks came in the wake of Erdoğan saying that Fidan and Turkish diplomats are working on a possible presidential meeting of Erdoğan and Syria's Bashar Assad, the first one in well over a decade.