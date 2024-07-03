Austrian fans chanted far-right slogans ahead of EURO 2024 match

A group of Austrian fans chanted far-right slogans ahead of their EURO 2024 match against Türkiye on Tuesday, local media reported on Wednesday.

Some fans chanted "Germany for the Germans, foreigners out!" on the streets of Leipzig, during a broadcast of Swiss national broadcaster SRF, prompting an investigation by the authorities.

A spokesperson of the Leipzig police department told German news agency DPA that they are aware of the incident, there is an initial suspicion of a criminal offence, and they are investigating the matter.

The national teams of Türkiye and Austria faced each other at the Leipzig Stadium. After a hard-fought 2-1 victory, the Turkish national team advanced to the quarterfinals of EURO 2024.