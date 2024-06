News Sports Türkiye defeats Czech Republic 2-1 to advance to Round of 16 in EURO 2024

Türkiye defeats Czech Republic 2-1 to advance to Round of 16 in EURO 2024

Agencies and A News SPORTS Published June 27,2024

The Turkish National Football Team on Wednesday secured a 2-1 victory over the Czech Republic in the third and final match of Group F at the 2024 European Championship (EURO 2024). With this result, the Crescent-Stars successfully advanced to the Round of 16.