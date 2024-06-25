Austria beat Netherlands 3-2 to reach EURO 2024 last 16 as Group D leaders

Dutch goalkeeper Bart Verbrunggen (1) in action against during UEFA EURO 2024 group D match between Netherlands and Austria at Olympiastadion in Berlin, Germany on June 25, 2024. (AA Photo)

Austria beat the Netherlands 3-2 on Tuesday to reach the EURO 2024 last 16 as Group D leaders.

Austria drew first blood with Dutch winger Donyell Malen's own goal in the sixth minute at Olympiastadion in Berlin.

The equalizer came in the second half from the Netherlands' Cody Gakpo in minute 47, but Austria took the lead once more with midfielder Romano Schmid's header in the 59th minute.

Dutch attacker Memphis Depay leveled the game once more with his volley in the 75th minute, followed by an accurate shot from a tight angle by Austrian midfielder Marcel Sabitzer just five minutes later, giving his team the vital win.

Austria finished at the top of its group with six points, while the Netherlands, which also booked their place in the last 16 as one of the four best third-placed teams, have four points.

Türkiye will be paired with Austria in the last 16 if they finish second in Group F.

1-1 DRAW WITH POLAND LANDS FRANCE SPOT IN ROUND OF 16



France settled for a 1-1 draw with Poland in a matchday-three game in Group D on Tuesday.

French star Kylian Mbappe brought the lead to his team with a goal from a penalty kick in the 56th minute at BVB Stadion Dortmund.

Polish veteran striker Robert Lewandowski responded in kind with a penalty kick in minute 79.

France thus reached the round of 16 in second Group D's second spot with five points, while Poland finished the group stage last with a single point.