RED BULLS MAX VERSTAPPEN BEATS MCLARENS LANDO NORRIS TO WIN F1 SPANISH GRAND PRIX

Red Bull's Dutch racer Max Verstappen beat McLaren's Lando Norris to win the Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix on Sunday.
Verstappen won the 66-lap race in Barcelona with a time of one hour, 28 minutes and 20.227 seconds.
Norris from the UK completed the race 2.219 seconds behind the winner to be second at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.
Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton came in third in Barcelona to take his first podium of 2024.
Verstappen, a three-time F1 champion, secured his seventh win in 10 races this season.
The next race of the season, Round 11, will be held in Spielberg, Austria on June 30.
1. Max Verstappen (The Netherlands): 219 points
2. Lando Norris (Great Britain): 150
3. Charles Leclerc (Monaco): 148
4. Carlos Sainz (Spain): 116
5. Sergio Perez (Mexico): 111
1. Red Bull: 330
2. Ferrari: 270
3. McLaren: 237
4. Mercedes: 151
5. Aston Martin: 58