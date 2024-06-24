RED BULLS MAX VERSTAPPEN BEATS MCLARENS LANDO NORRIS TO WIN F1 SPANISH GRAND PRIX

Red Bull's Dutch racer Max Verstappen beat McLaren's Lando Norris to win the Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix on Sunday.

Verstappen won the 66-lap race in Barcelona with a time of one hour, 28 minutes and 20.227 seconds.

Norris from the UK completed the race 2.219 seconds behind the winner to be second at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton came in third in Barcelona to take his first podium of 2024.

Verstappen, a three-time F1 champion, secured his seventh win in 10 races this season.

The next race of the season, Round 11, will be held in Spielberg, Austria on June 30.

- TOP 5 DRIVERS IN 2024 STANDINGS

1. Max Verstappen (The Netherlands): 219 points

2. Lando Norris (Great Britain): 150

3. Charles Leclerc (Monaco): 148

4. Carlos Sainz (Spain): 116

5. Sergio Perez (Mexico): 111

- 2024 CONSTRUCTOR STANDINGS

1. Red Bull: 330

2. Ferrari: 270

3. McLaren: 237

4. Mercedes: 151

5. Aston Martin: 58

















