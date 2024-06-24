FM Fidan on joining BRICS: Türkiye in pursuit of where its interests lie

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Monday responded to Turkish journalists' questions on a private TV channel.

Key points from Minister Fidan's statements are as follows:

- WILL TÜRKİYE JOIN BRICS?



"In the policy we implement, especially within the vision of our President, we have long removed the issue of a shift in axis from our agenda. We are in pursuit of where our own interests, principles, and stance lie. It is also important that our counterparts are committed to the alliances we belong to. We are closely monitoring alternative economic platforms. What makes BRICS different is the presence of Russia and China. The G-7 is more a gathering of countries with shared political concerns within the same civilizational area. BRICS is an economically oriented platform. It does not have a rule-based, structural form. The appealing aspect of BRICS compared to the EU is that it encompasses all civilizations and races. If it can become a bit more institutionalized, it can produce significant benefits. Our relations and dialogues here are quite normal. We are trying to maintain good relations with BRICS member countries. The two countries with the highest trade volume for us, China and Russia, are BRICS members. To steer our country's foreign policy route more healthily, we need to look at it within this framework. We have relations and conduct meetings and negotiations with BRICS member countries. They are also in an evolution process. It is not a place where a Customs Union, a common currency, or free trade agreements are in effect. They are working on a credit-giving system. They trade among themselves with local currency. This is an issue we are also involved in. There are efforts towards de-dollarization. This is a strategy imposed by politics. We have both EU candidacy and memberships in other economic cooperation organizations. We have applied for more advanced membership in the massive economic platform in the Asia-Pacific. Platforms should be seen as complementary, not alternatives to each other. The EU has a rule-based functioning. If we were not in the current situation in our relations with the EU and the EU could show a will to take a step forward, our perspective on certain issues here could have changed. Currently, there is a military alliance issue in NATO. The economic alliance area has not yet become concrete in the same way. Therefore, our search continues."

- WHAT TOPICS DID HE DISCUSS WITH PUTIN?



"We met not only with Mr. Putin but with all actors. We had long discussions. I was eventually received by Mr. Putin. There were messages sent by our President, and we had the opportunity to discuss them in detail. Our President may meet with Mr. Putin in Kazakhstan in the coming days. The areas with Russia that are currently extremely important for us are the Syrian field, energy issues in bilateral cooperation, trade volume, and the situation of Turkish companies. I met with Turkish companies and addressed the issues they face. Generally, they are satisfied. On the other hand, the issue of Ukraine is extremely important. We stated our position. The cost of the ongoing war to the region and the world is very high, and the worst part is that this risk may grow and spread. It can spread geographically and methodically. Nuclear weapons might come into play. During my visit to China and Russia, I saw that while the war has not spread to another place, there is an increasing division in the world. Russia, China, and Iran are moving towards a structural partnership. This is a spread caused by the war. We conveyed to our counterparts that peace is essential regarding Ukraine and that Russia needs to take a stance. Indeed, two days later, Mr. Putin listed the conditions for stopping Russia's war in Ukraine, point by point. It was important for Mr. Putin to articulate this. Our biggest concern is the continuation of the war. We are in a situation where thousands of people are dying, a country's infrastructure is about to be destroyed, and the war is being brought into Russia. I always see a ground for negotiation processes. It needs some assistance. There are critical elections in Europe and the U.S. The trend is towards waiting a bit. Neither side wants to show weakness by being the first to talk about peace, negotiation, and dialogue. There is serious mobilization, and this is becoming structural."















