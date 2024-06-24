EUS BORRELL WARNS OF ISRAELS CLEAR WILL TO ANNEX WEST BANK LITTLE BY LITTLE

EU's Borrell warns of Israel's 'clear will' to annex West Bank 'little by little'

The EU foreign policy chief said on Monday that Israel seems to have a "clear will" to annex the occupied West Bank "little by little," warning that this "certainly" will not lead to peace.

"There seems to be a clear will to annex the West Bank, little by little, bit by bit; there seems to be that will and that's certainly not going to lead to peace," Josep Borrell said at a press conference following the bloc's Foreign Affairs Council meeting in Luxembourg.

Reminding that a cease-fire has not been reached in Gaza despite three weeks have passed since the proposal, supported by the international community, he said: "We are nowhere in terms of a cease-fire."

He went on to say that a recent press conference by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu showed clearly that neither sides are willing to implement this proposal.

In response to a question whether the war will last long, Borrell said: "It seems so, unfortunately, it is a war that is going to test the survival of Palestinians in Gaza."

"All member states reiterated their support to UNRWA (UN agency for Palestinian refugees) which is being considered ... a life-saving service for the Palestinian refugees in Gaza, West Bank, and the region," added Borrell.