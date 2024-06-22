MOSCOW VOWS TO CONTINUE RESPONDING TO JAPANS ANTI-RUSSIAN POLICY

Moscow has said that Russia will continue responding to Japan's "hostile policy" and "anti-Russian course," as Tokyo announced fresh sanctions on the country over the ongoing war in Ukraine.

A statement by Russia's Foreign Ministry on Friday said this was conveyed to Tokyo during talks between Lyudmila Vorobyova, director of its Third Asian Department, and Masashi Nakagome, director general of the Japanese Foreign Ministry's European Affairs Bureau.

The statement said the Russian side outlined Moscow's assessment of bilateral ties, blaming Tokyo's "short-sighted hostile policy" for their decline to an "unprecedented low level."

Thursday's sanctions, which Moscow called Japan's latest step towards the "complete destruction" of bilateral relations, included the freezing of assets held by dozens of financial institutions and individuals over their alleged involvement in or support for Russia in the Ukraine war.

"We warned that in such a situation, we will continue to respond with the toughest and most sensitive countermeasures for Tokyo, guided solely by our own national interests," the statement went on to say.

It also said that in its contacts with Tokyo, the Russian side conveyed details on a new initiative by Russian President Vladimir Putin to create a "new continental security architecture in Eurasia."

Moscow also underlined the "categorical unacceptability" of Japan's protest against the comprehensive strategic partnership agreement signed between Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un during his visit to Pyongyang on Wednesday.

In response to a question on the matter, Japan's Foreign Ministry Press Secretary Maki Kobayashi said in a written statement that Tokyo considers the regional security environment surrounding the country to be "ever more severe."

Almost all engagements between Moscow and Tokyo have come to a standstill since the start of the Russia-Ukraine war in February 2022. Following the conflict's onset, Tokyo joined Western allies, including the US and other G7 nations, in imposing sanctions on Russian individuals, including Putin, and entities.