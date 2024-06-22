Georgia take first tournament point but Czechs hit back at Euro 2024

 Contact Us
Georgia picked up their first point at a major tournament but let the lead slip in a 1-1 draw against the Czech Republic in a Euro 2024 tale of two handballs on Saturday. Georges Mikautadze's penalty for handball on the stroke of half-time put Georgia ahead but Patrik Schick, who later went off injured, chested in the leveller just before the hour mark.

Published June 22,2024
European Championship newcomers Georgia took their first point of the tournament in a 1-1 draw with the Czech Republic on Saturday that left both teams probably needing to win their final Group F game to stand any chance of advancing.

Georges Mikautadze converted a stoppage-time penalty at the end of the first half to put Georgia ahead but Patrik Schick equalised in the 59th minute when the ball rebounded off the far post and on to his chest from Ondrej Lingr's glancing header from a corner.

Both the Czechs and Georgia lost their opening games and, with one point each, will be under immense pressure to get a result in their last group games on Wednesday.