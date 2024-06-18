Türkiye coach Montella hails birthday present win over Georgia

Türkiye coach Vincenzo Montella said on Tuesday that his team's thrilling 3-1 win over Georgia in Euro 2024 was the best possible birthday present.

Former Italy striker Montella turned 50 on Tuesday and watched his team win a pulsating encounter in front of a passionate crowd of Turkish fans in Dortmund to top Group F.

"It was a match worthy of the Euros, we had great support even in difficult moments. This win is also for them and the party that they'll have," Montella told reporters.

"It's my 50th birthday today so it was perfect day of sport and the victory was the best present that the boys could have given me."

Montella's team continue their Euros campaign on Saturday against Portugal, who play their opening match against the Czech Republic on Tuesday night.

Türkiye have not got past the group stage at the Euros since reaching the semi-finals in 2008.







