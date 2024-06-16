HOFFENHEIMS DEFENDER KABAK HAS KNEE SURGERY AFTER MISSING EUROS

News Sports Hoffenheim's defender Kabak has knee surgery after missing Euros

Hoffenheim's defender Ozan Kabak has recently had a surgery for his torn cruciate knee ligament, causing him to sit out of Türkiye's participation in Euro 2024.

Published June 16,2024

Defender Kabak, 24, sustained the injury in a Euro tune-up match against Italy, and apart from the Euros will also miss several months of action at his Bundesliga club.



"Following my injury with the National Team my surgery yesterday went very well. Rehabilitation will soon start and I will do my best to come back as soon as possible," Kabak said on Sunday on platform X.







