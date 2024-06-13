AC Milan announce Paulo Fonseca as new head coach

AC Milan named on Thursday Paulo Fonseca their new head coach on a three-year contract, replacing Stefano Pioli.

"The Portuguese coach now joins AC Milan on a three-year contract. The Club would like to wish Paulo and his staff a warm welcome," AC Milan said in a statement.

Fonseca, 51, previously worked for Porto, Braga, Shakhtar Donetsk, Roma, and Lille as a manager.

Under Fonseca, Shakhtar Donetsk won seven domestic trophies, including three league titles, three domestic Cups, and one Super Cup.

He led Porto to win the 2014 Portuguese Super Cup and Braga to bag the 2016 Portuguese Cup

Pioli left AC Milan at the end of the season after a nearly five-year stint that included the 2022 Serie A title.

AC Milan finished second last season, 19 points behind champions Inter Milan.













