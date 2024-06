Türkiye held to goalless draw with Italy in international friendly

Türkiye were held to a goalless draw with Italy in a friendly match on Tuesday.

In the 42nd minute, Turkish defender Ozan Kabak left the field injured after colliding with Italian forward Mateo Retegui. Merih Demiral replaced Kabak.

Neither national team was able to produce a goal in the 90 minutes at Bologna's Stadio Renato Dall'Ara.