TOTTENHAMS YVES BISSOUMA TEARGASSED IN HOLD-UP OUTSIDE CANNES HOTEL

Tottenham Hotspur's Yves Bissouma was teargassed in a violent hold-up outside his hotel in the French city of Cannes, a police source told AFP on Monday.

The 27-year-old Ivorian-born Mali midfielder had a watch worth 300,000 euros ($325,000) stolen in the robbery.

Bissouma was returning to his luxury hotel located on the Croisette at around 0400 (0200 GMT) on Sunday morning with his partner.

They stopped their car in front of their hotel when two hooded men ran towards them.

Bissouma tried to take refuge inside but was attacked with tear gas by the two individuals who took his watch before running away.

Contacted by AFP, his lawyer Bastien Caire did not wish to make any comment on the ongoing police investigation.







