 Contact Us
News Middle East Palestine files declaration recognizing competence of ICJ

Palestine files declaration recognizing competence of ICJ

Anadolu Agency MIDDLE EAST
Published June 03,2024
Subscribe
PALESTINE FILES DECLARATION RECOGNIZING COMPETENCE OF ICJ

Palestine on Monday formally recognized the competence of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) by filing a declaration in the Registry of the Court.

With the declaration, Palestine accepted, with immediate effect, the top UN court's authority to settle all disputes related to Article 9 of the 1948 Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide, to which Palestine became a party on April 2, 2014, the statement said.

This move aligns with the provisions of Security Council Resolution 9 (1946).

According to the resolution, the ICJ is accessible to any state not party to the court's statute, provided that the state deposits a declaration with the ICJ's registrar.

The declaration requires acceptance of the court's jurisdiction and a commitment to comply with the ICJ decisions in good faith and all obligations of a UN member under Article 94 of the United Nations Charter.