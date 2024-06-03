Palestine seeks to intervene in ICJ genocide case against Israel

This photograph shows the Peace Palace, the seat of the International Court of Justice (ICJ, in The Hague on May 17, 2024. (AFP Photo)

Palestine on Monday filed an application at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), seeking permission to intervene in South Africa's genocide case against Israel.

This move comes as a crucial development in the ongoing legal proceedings, with Palestine emphasizing its vested interest in the outcome.

The application for intervention follows Palestine's formal declaration, made on the same day, accepting the ICJ's jurisdiction over disputes covered by Article IX of the Genocide Convention.

Palestine's filing is described as both "cumulative and alternative," reflecting its strategic approach.

Firstly, under Article 62 of the Statute of the Court, Palestine requests permission to intervene, arguing that all states party to the Genocide Convention have a legal interest in compliance with the convention.

This, Palestine asserts, gives it a legitimate "interest of a legal nature which may be affected by the decision in the case."

Furthermore, Palestine emphasizes its "special interest" as a particularly affected state, highlighting the unique stake it holds in the proceedings.

Additionally, Palestine submitted a declaration of intervention under Article 63 of the Statute of the Court.

This article allows states that are parties to a convention under question to intervene in proceedings concerning the interpretation or application of that convention.

Israel has continued its brutal offensive on Gaza following the Oct. 7 Hamas incursion, despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire.

More than 36,400 Palestinians have since been killed in Gaza, the vast majority being women and children, and over 82,600 others injured, according to local health authorities.

Nearly eight months into the Israeli war, vast swathes of Gaza lay in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water, and medicine.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), which in its latest ruling has ordered Tel Aviv to immediately halt its operation in Rafah, where over a million Palestinians had sought refuge from the war before it was invaded on May 6.