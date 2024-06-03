Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior wins Champions League player of season award

Real Madrid's Brazilian star Vinicius Junior was honored with the 2023-24 Champions League Player of the Season award on Monday, the UEFA confirmed.

"UEFA's Technical Observer panel has named Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior as the 2023/24 UEFA Champions League Player of the Season," the organizers said in a statement.

Vinicius Junior, who will turn 24 in July, has scored six goals in 10 appearances including a clincher against Germany's Borussia Dortmund in the London final on June 1.

He also made five assists in this season's Champions League.

Vinicius Junior scored a late goal as Real Madrid beat Dortmund 2-0 at the Wembley Stadium to secure their record-extending 15th Champions League title on Saturday.

The Brazilian international has been a Real Madrid forward since 2018 to win the top-tier Champions League twice. Vinicius Junior previously won the title in 2022 as Real Madrid beat Liverpool 1-0 in Saint-Denis. He scored the winning goal in the final held in France.

- Bellingham wins Young Player of the Season award

Vinicius Junior's English teammate Jude Bellingham, who left Dortmund for Real Madrid in 2023, was named the Champions League Young Player of the Season after scoring four goals in 11 appearances.

The 20-year-old Real Madrid regular produced five Champions League assists as well. Bellingham played against his ex-club Dortmund last weekend.

He has spent a stunning season at the Whites as Bellingham tallied 19 Spanish LaLiga goals to be among those, who helped Real Madrid win the 2024 domestic league title.

Separately Bellingham, an England midfielder since 2020, will represent his nation at the EURO 2024 that will begin in Germany on June 14.